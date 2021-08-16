Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Baja Beach Fest Day 2: Farruko, Anuel & More Perform Euphoric Sets Amid Stricter Safety Measures

By Isabela Raygoza
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarruko, smiling from ear to ear, donning an MLB-styled BBF jersey and bedecked in diamonds that are basically shooting rainbows, is wailing out the chorus to one of the most hard-hitting songs of the summer, the anthemic EDM banger “Pepas.” Before him, a sea of festivalgoers (30,000, to be exact) are losing their minds.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Farruko
Person
Karol G
Person
Ozuna
Person
Enrique Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Diamonds#Euphoric#Mlb#Bbf#Mexican#Horas#Calma#Nikes#Billboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anuel AA begs Karol G to take him back at Baja Beach Fest

One of music’s most beloved power couples, Karol G and Anuel AA , shocked fans when they announced their breakup earlier this year. Now, the “Adicto” artist is letting fans know he still has high hopes for a reconciliation. Anuel headlined Day 2 of Baja Beach Fest on Saturday,...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
CelebritiesBillboard

'Selena' Producer Allowed to Move Forward With Suit Against Selena Quintanilla's Family

Moctesuma Esparza, who worked on the 1997 feature film about the late Tejano superstar, is pursuing litigation over the recent Netflix series. Selena producer Moctesuma Esparza has established a prima facie case that the father and sister of the late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla violated a contract by licensing the singer’s life rights to Netflix. That’s according to a ruling out on Thursday (Aug. 19) in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Florida StateBillboard

Florida Georgia Line Cancels Fall Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

Florida Georgia Line, who were primed to start their Love My Country arena and amphitheater tour Sept. 24 at Cellairis Amphitheater in Atlanta, have become the latest act to cancel their outing, citing COVID-19. They follow Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks and Nine Inch Nails, all of whom have canceled tours or appearances over the past two weeks.
MusicBillboard

Aaliyah's 1996 Album 'One in a Million' Finally Arrives on Streaming Services: Listen

Nearly 25 years after its release, Aaliyah's sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on all streaming services Friday (Aug. 20). One in a Million was first released Aug. 27, 1996, via Blackground and Atlantic Records. Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott -- who are also credited as featured artists on the album alongside Treach and Slick Rick -- the multiplatinum project spans 17 tracks, including singles "If Your Girl Only Knew," "Got to Give It Up" and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 9 hit "The One I Gave My Heart To."
Theater & DanceBillboard

Farruko Hits No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart With 'Pepas'

Plus, moves for Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Dillon Francis, Olivia Rodrigo and more. Farruko completes a flight to his first No. 1 on Billboard's multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Aug. 21) with "Pepas." The song hits the top with 9.7 million U.S. streams, up 33%; 7.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 11%; and 2,500 downloads sold, up 25%, in the tracking week ending Aug. 12, according to MRC Data.
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat Is Becoming the Quintessential Gen Z Pop Star

Although the masses are finally catching up, Doja proved her star power from the moment “Mooo!” went viral in August of 2018. The winkingly meme-driven novelty song expertly tapped into the specific brand of self-deprecation and intricate webs of online inside jokes that make up Gen Z humor. Like any smart pop star, Doja was able to capitalize on the viral success of “Mooo!” by launching a deluxe version of Amala, her debut studio album, in the following months. That deluxe version housed two of her biggest hits at the time, “Tia Tamera (feat. Rico Nasty)” and a remix of “Juicy” featuring Tyga. The success of the latter song led to Doja’s first Hot 100 chart entry and Amala’s first appearance on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The “Juicy” remix also ended up functioning as the lead single for Hot Pink, Doja’s sophomore studio album which spawned three Hot 100 entries: “Say So,” the No. 16-peaking “Streets,” and the platinum-certified “Like That (feat. Gucci Mane).”
Theater & Dancewiltonbulletin.com

Reggaeton's true origins have long been overlooked. An important new podcast sets the record straight.

Last year, ongoing discussions about police violence and racial injustice prompted a long-overdue reckoning in reggaeton as fans of the massively popular Latin music genre called out contemporary stars - including Bad Bunny and J Balvin - for failing to meaningfully address systemic racism. At the heart of these conversations were the origins of the genre itself, which grew out of marginalized, largely Black communities in Panama and Puerto Rico.
MusicBillboard

Meet the New Artist of the Year Finalists at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were announced by Telemundo and Billboard on Thursday morning (Aug. 12). One of the coveted awards of the night is new artist of the year, a category in which breakthrough artists Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Kali Uchis, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro are all finalists. In total, both Kali and Eslabon have seven nods each, Camilo has five, Myke has three, and Rauw has two.
MusicBillboard

Shawn Mendes Promises a 'Summer of Love' in New Tainy Collaboration: Stream It Now

Shawn Mendes and Tainy are helping fans close out their "Summer of Love" right with their new collaboration, which debuted on Friday (Aug. 20). The Canadian pop superstar sneakily revealed the song title earlier this month on his sweatshirt while he played a couple of guitar chords in a Twitter video captioned "sol," meaning "sun" in Spanish. The pop star later previewed the bouncy single in another video of him driving in a convertible with the green mountains and sunset as his stunning backdrop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy