Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL News: Jets to honor Dale Hawerchuk; and Kevin Fiala arbitration details

By The Daily Goal Horn
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets to honor Dale Hawerchuk (NHLI/Getty Images) Dale Hawerchuk lost his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 57 last August. On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets organization announced they will honor his memory with a statue that will be unveiled at True North Square next August. The statue will...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Dale Hawerchuk
Person
Kevin Fiala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl News#Nhli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLFrankfort Times

Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration, sign Pionk to 4-year deal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million. The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement Wednesday.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jets, Andrew Copp avoid arbitration with one-year, $3.64M extension

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Andrew Copp to a one-year deal worth $3.64 million. The 27-year-old Copp had a career season in 2020-21, recording career highs in goals (15), assists (24) and points (39). The native of Ann Arbor, Mich., has played 411 regular season games with...
NHLchatsports.com

Jets owner unveils plans for Hawerchuk statue, street-naming honour

Dale Hawerchuk left an indelible mark on Manitoba. And now the province where his Hall of Fame pro hockey career began is paying tribute to the late, great "Ducky" in a variety of ways. Keep reading free:. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jets apply to re-name blocks near Canada Life Centre after Dale Hawerchuk

In addition to building a statue in his likeness at the True North Square's plaza, the Winnipeg Jets have applied to re-name a two-block stretch near the Canada Life Centre in honour of the late Dale Hawerchuk. The club announced Friday the intention to designate the area on Graham Avenue...
NHLmarkerzone.com

WINNIPEG JETS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO HONOUR DALE HAWERCHUK

On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets announced several initiatives to honour their former captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk who passed away nearly one year ago after a battle with cancer. The Jets, in conjunction with Winnipeg City Council have re-named a portion of Graham Avenue which will be...
NHLBuffalo News

Winnipeg Jets to rename street, erect statue in honor of ex-Sabre Dale Hawerchuk

Center Dale Hawerchuk is a member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and his death on Aug. 18, 2020, was deeply felt by the club's alumni and throughout the organization. But Hawerchuk is most connected to Winnipeg, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 1981, and the Jets announced some legacy initiatives in honor of his memory Friday as the anniversary of his death approaches.
Sportsmarkerzone.com

DALE HAWERCHUK'S LIGHT STILL BURNING BRIGHT ONE YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH

One year ago Wednesday, the hockey world lost a legendary player, coach and man. Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk and long-time Barrie Colts coach lost his battle with cancer on August 18, 2020. He was just 57 at the time of his death and is missed dearly by family, friends,...
AccidentsSports Illustrated

Three Teenage Hockey Players Killed in Car Accident

The hockey world is mourning the loss of three young players in a car crash in British Columbia this weekend. Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were lost their lives after their car crashed into a tree early on Saturday in Surrey, B.C. Reimer, 16, spent most of last...
NHLNBC Sports

Longtime Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist retires from NHL

One of the NHL's most legendary netminders in recent memory is hanging up the skates. Longtime New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is retiring from professional hockey. He announced his decision during a press conference in Gothenburg and later confirmed on Twitter. "For the last 30 years I have devoted...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Aug. 10: NHL news in August?!

Mike and Jason welcome Jonathan Johnson of CBS Sports Golazo to discuss the monumental signing of Leo Messi by PSG. Also What We Learned. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLchatsports.com

Wild, Fiala continuing contract negotiations despite pending arbitration

The Minnesota Wild are trying to perform a balancing act. Between the lofty threat of a return to the KHL on Sept. 1 coming from Kirill Kaprizov’s side and the pending club-elected arbitration date coming in less than a week for Kevin Fiala, the team’s two heaviest loads this offseason are now going to come down to the wire within the next dozen or so days.
HockeyPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kevin Fiala, Wild trying to reach deal before Aug. 17 arbitration date

The Wild have made some progress in discussions with RFA winger Kevin Fiala, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic (subscription link). While the 25-year-old didn’t file for arbitration, Minnesota opted to elect to take him to a hearing earlier this month, a move that teams don’t often make as it gives Fiala the right to elect an award that would walk him to unrestricted free agency if he wanted. However, it ensures that he’ll be signed long before training camp. Fiala is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point season that has him well-positioned to earn a sizable raise on the $3 million average annual value he had on his bridge deal. Submissions to the arbitrator will be required on Sunday with the hearing scheduled for Aug. 17, so they’ll need to work quickly to get something done.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Arbitration numbers set

Fiala and the Wild submitted their salary offers Sunday ahead of Tuesday's arbitration hearing, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Michael Russo of The Athletic report. Fiala is looking for $6.25 million on a one-year deal, while the team is offering $4 million. Last season, 25 of the 26 restricted free...
NHLDerrick

Kevin Fiala agrees to one-year, $5.1 million contract with Wild

The Wild avoided arbitration with Kevin Fiala, re-signing the winger on Monday to a one-year, $5.1 million contract. Fiala and the Wild were scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday after the Wild elected for arbitration earlier this month, a move that ensured the two sides would reach an agreement before the season starts.
NHLYardbarker

Wild and Fiala Submit Arbitration Numbers, Millions Apart

The Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala will eventually get a deal done. It could just take an arbitration hearing — one of the least amicable processes in professional sports — to get there. Both Fiala and the Wild organization have submitted their arbitration numbers and there’s quite a difference between the club’s value of the player and the player’s value of himself.
NHLmarkerzone.com

JETS RE-SIGN FORWARD ANDREW COPP, AVOID ARBITRATION HEARING

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have re-signed RFA forward Andrew Copp to a one-year contract worth $3.64 million. Copp was set to have a salary arbitration hearing on Thursday, August 26th. Friedman went on to add that the 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent next July...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Arbitration, Anisimov & More

The Detroit Red Wings’ offseason, like most teams, is moving forward at leisurely pace now that the initial boom of free agency has come and gone. The biggest move the team made this week involves getting one of their restricted free agents (RFA) locked down, but that’s not all the news Hockeytown has to offer. Take a look at what you might have missed:

Comments / 0

Community Policy