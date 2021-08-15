My Hero Academia Confirms Shirakumo's Voice Actor
My Hero Academia confirmed Oboro Shirakumo's voice actor with the young hero's debut in Season 5's newest episode! Before the fifth season of the anime rounds out its final stretch of episodes with its final arc focusing on what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have been doing since we had last seen them in action, the newest episode of the series finished off the final events of the Endeavor Agency arc. While the arc reached its climax with the previous episode, there was still one more intense situation to go through with Eraser Head and Present Mic.comicbook.com
