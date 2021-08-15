Johnny Depp Claims He's Being Boycotted by Hollywood

Johnny Depp just won a victory in his legal case against Amber Heard. In court, a New York judge partially granted the star’s petition to see if Heard actually donated the $7 million she received in the divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been vocal about that move for a while. Now, there will have to be some accounting for those funds. ACLU officials will release documents that confirm if the donation took place or not. Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew told USA Today, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.” This is just another part of what is a long legal battle between the two actors.