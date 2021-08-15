Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Claims He's Being Boycotted by Hollywood

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, actor Johnny Depp claims that he is being "boycotted by Hollywood", amid his recent controversial legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp made the allegation in an interview with the Sunday Times, which covers the actor's career and his recent work in the historical drama Minamata. The film, which was just released in the UK, has yet to set a release date in the United States, something that Depp insinuates is due to his real-life legal drama, including the libel lawsuit he filed against British tabloid The Sun in 2018, over their coverage of allegations that he assaulted and abused Heard.

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Levitas
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Pollution#The Sunday Times#British#Japanese#American#Mgm#The Chisso Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComicBook

Johnny Depp Wins Legal Battle Involving Amber Heard Donation

Johnny Depp just won a victory in his legal case against Amber Heard. In court, a New York judge partially granted the star’s petition to see if Heard actually donated the $7 million she received in the divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been vocal about that move for a while. Now, there will have to be some accounting for those funds. ACLU officials will release documents that confirm if the donation took place or not. Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew told USA Today, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.” This is just another part of what is a long legal battle between the two actors.
CelebritiesPopculture

Johnny Depp Update: Amber Heard's Lawyers Take on Actor's Defamation Allegation

Amber Heard's lawyers demanded that Johnny Depp's lawyers present evidence showing his career was hurt after Heard published an op-ed about being a domestic violence survivor. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019 over the December 2018 Washington Post op-ed, claiming that his career has been hurt by Heard's claims, although she did not name him in the essay. The lawsuit was filed in Virginia, where the Post is published.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Johnny Depp Feels 'Gratified' After Judge Rules Libel Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Is Moving Forward

Johnny Depp will have another chance to prove he's been libeled. In November, Depp's career suffered a major blow in the UK when lost his libel lawsuit against the British tabloid that called him a "wife beater" based on allegations made by ex-wife Amber Heard. In the United States, the embattled actor has a separate libel suit against Heard directly, and that trial will still move forward as scheduled despite Depp's loss in the UK.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Johnny Depp wins right to sue Amber Heard for libel after ‘wife-beater’ ruling

Disgraced actor Johnny Depp has been granted the green light to press libel charges against ex-wife Amber Heard despite a UK court ruling that he was a “wife-beater.”. The 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star seemed out of luck this past December after losing a libel suit against the Sun, which penned a 2018 piece accusing the actor of physically assaulting Heard, the Times reported. After the multi-week trial, the judge had ruled that the UK publication’s claims were “substantially true,” after carefully examining 14 domestic incidents that reportedly occurred during the pair’s tumultuous 15-month marriage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

Following Carrie Ann Inaba stating she is officially departing from CBS’ The Talk, former co-host Sharon Osbourne speaks out about the news on Inaba’s Instagram page. “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Osbourne wrote in Inaba’s post about leaving The Talk. This is the first time that Osbourne has actually addressed anything related to the daytime show.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ EXCLUSIVE: Details On Who Has Custody Of Dougie

Fans of Love After Lockup have watched this season as Doug and Rachel start their marriage off. Rachel has helped take care of his son Dougie for him while he was in prison. The two actually got very close. Dougie hasn’t been thrilled with his dad and all of his choices on the show. So who has custody of Dougie now? Well, TV Shows Ace was able to get the exclusive.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kourtney Kardashian Gets as Close as Possible to Travis Barker in Latest Steamy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian shared the latest sexy snap of herself and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on her Instagram account, proving that their PDA parade isn't slowing down in the slightest. Kardashian captioned the post "yummy," as she is seen sitting on Barker's lap on a staircase as he buries his face in her neck. Barker commented "True Romance" on the post, a movie he has referenced many times in relation to their own love story.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Travolta Says Splash Was Written for Him, Jokes That He Made Tom Hanks a Big Star

John Travolta joined Kevin Hart last night on Hart to Heart and went into detail explaining the 1970s and 1980s film industry dynamics. Humbly he said, there were four guys to choose from for the big roles, so he had good odds. He also made the unbelievable statement that Splash was written for him in mind. Splash?! That would have been a COMPLETELY different movie! Here's the video.
MoviesMovieWeb

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Paycheck Revealed in Report

A new report has suggested that Robert Pattinson has walked away with a $3 million pay check for taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Information on the subject comes from a report in Variety about the changing movie industry, where the sudden rise of streaming services has seen some of cinema's biggest stars appearing more on the small screen than the big screen. The report says, "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in The Batman, a grittier take on the comic book icon." It is an interesting statement for a few reasons.
Moviesfilm-book.com

ETERNALS (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, & other Eternals Reveal Themselves to Defend Earth

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has released the second and final movie trailer for Eternals (2021). The view here the first Eternals trailer. Chloé Zhao’s Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Haaz Sleiman, Lucia Efstathiou, and Brenda Lorena Garcia.

Comments / 2

Community Policy