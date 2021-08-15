Johnny Depp Claims He's Being Boycotted by Hollywood
In a new interview, actor Johnny Depp claims that he is being "boycotted by Hollywood", amid his recent controversial legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp made the allegation in an interview with the Sunday Times, which covers the actor's career and his recent work in the historical drama Minamata. The film, which was just released in the UK, has yet to set a release date in the United States, something that Depp insinuates is due to his real-life legal drama, including the libel lawsuit he filed against British tabloid The Sun in 2018, over their coverage of allegations that he assaulted and abused Heard.comicbook.com
