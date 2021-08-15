Cancel
New York City, NY

Sen. Schumer Urges Law Enforcement To Go After Fake Vaccination Cards Being Sold On The Internet

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on federal law enforcement to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“Our Border Patrol, our Customs and our FBI can go all out with inspections and confiscate any of these cards as they come and they are mailed here. They can also go after the people who are mailing them online and try to shut down those sites,” Schumer said.

COVID VACCINE

New York’s senior senator’s request comes after reports of counterfeit vaccination cards being sold on the internet.

FLASHBACK : Security Experts Issue Warning About Counterfeit COVID Vaccination Cards, Negative Test Results For Sale Online

Agents last week seized dozens of fake cards being sent from China to New Orleans.

Schumer said federal officials need to prioritize using laws already on the books to crack down on the sale and distribution of the cards.

