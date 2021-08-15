Sen. Schumer Urges Law Enforcement To Go After Fake Vaccination Cards Being Sold On The Internet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on federal law enforcement to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“Our Border Patrol, our Customs and our FBI can go all out with inspections and confiscate any of these cards as they come and they are mailed here. They can also go after the people who are mailing them online and try to shut down those sites,” Schumer said.

COVID VACCINE

New York’s senior senator’s request comes after reports of counterfeit vaccination cards being sold on the internet.

Agents last week seized dozens of fake cards being sent from China to New Orleans.

Schumer said federal officials need to prioritize using laws already on the books to crack down on the sale and distribution of the cards.