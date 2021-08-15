Cancel
Education

'We're not going to risk lives': Florida school board chairwoman defends decision to defy Gov Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban after three unvaccinated teachers die of COVID-19

By Sandra Salathe For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The chairwoman of a Florida school board has defended the decision to defy Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates after three teachers in the district died from COVID-19 amid an influx of Delta variant cases.

Dr Rosalind Osgood, who heads the Broward County School Board, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday and said the area is 'living out the nightmare of the COVID pandemic, where so many people in our county, including members of our staff and others, are being impacted.'

Her comments come days after the school board imposed a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. However, a doctor's note is required for student exemptions.

'We believe that we have a constitutional obligation to protect the lives of our students and staff,' Dr Osgood said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YG4UV_0bSadPxk00
Dr Rosalind Osgood, who heads the Broward County School Board, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday to defend her district's decision to defy Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates, saying: 'We believe that we have a constitutional obligation to protect the lives of our students and staff'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1Ys3_0bSadPxk00
In July DeSantis issued an executive order to protect 'parents freedom to choose' whether or not their children had to wear mask in schools

Between Tuesday and Wednesday this week, three unvaccinated teachers who worked for Broward County Public Schools died of COVID-19 within 24 hours of one another. They died the week before classes began.

The three were identified as Pinewood Elementary teacher and union steward Janice Wright, 48; Dillard Elementary teacher Katina Jones and teaching assistant Yolonda Hudson-Williams, both 49 also of Dillard Elementary.

Osgood said that while they can't mandate vaccinations for students - some are too young to be vaccinated - masks are the only thing the schools can control.

"We know that we want everybody to be vaccinated, but that's not the reality. As local school boards, we don't believe we have the authority," she said.

She said they were investigating the legalities for mandating vaccinations for staff.

"So when you have a population of about 50-plus thousand of students that are 12 and under, that don't have an option for vaccinations, you have staff with pre-existing conditions, you have children that have medical conditions, we believe that masks is a tool that will help us mitigate the spread of COVID.

A fourth death, a Broward County Public Schools graduate who was said to have close ties to the school district through her job, also lost her life to the virus.

The teachers all passed away just as Broward County's School Board voted to defy Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order to drop the mask mandate.

Dr Osgood said she mourns the loss of four of their own, telling CBS Miami: 'I have been on the school board for 9 years, and for 9 years you get to connect with them. You love them. They become family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Vd7w_0bSadPxk00
Janice Wright, who was a Broward County Public Schools special education teacher and a Broward Teachers Union steward at Pinewood Elementary School in North Lauderdale, Florida, died of complications with COVID-19 just before she had planned to get the vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJhtC_0bSadPxk00
Dillard Elementary teacher Katina Jones, 49, (left and right) also died of COVID-19 this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3ybf_0bSadPxk00
Yolanda Hudson Williams, 49, a teaching assistant at Dillard Elementary School

As Florida's cases continue to soar, the state reported a seven-day rolling average of 21,706 new cases daily on Saturday.

The state also recorded an additional 1,071 deaths, a daily average of 153, in the health department's weekly report.

This brings the statewide total to 2,877,214 cases and 40,766 deaths.

After DeSantis threatened to withhold school funds Friday, the Biden administration stepped in and allowed the schools to use funds from pandemic relief measures to replace the salaries of staff members.

'It was very encouraging to get the support of the White House during this very, very difficult time that we find ourselves in,' Dr Osgood said.

She added: 'We've been working extremely hard to put these in place, and we're not going to risk their lives by allowing it to be optional.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3kLr_0bSadPxk00
As Florida's cases continue to soar, the state reported a seven-day rolling average of 21,706 new cases daily on Saturday

In July DeSantis issued an executive order to protect 'parents freedom to choose' whether or not their children had to wear mask in schools.

The order noted that 'children are at 'low risk of contracting a serious illness due to COVID-19' and said that 'forcing' children to wear masks could 'inhibit breathing, and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance,' among other things.

DeSantis has described CDC recommendations to wear face masks as 'the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime,' and even accused the health agencies of 'medical authoritarianism.'

'He's just pushing his political agenda to cater to the same constituents that were pro-Donald Trump,' Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told NPR.

'I think because they scream louder, [he thinks] there must be more of them than the constituents that are taking this virus really [seriously] and want to be safe and secure.'

