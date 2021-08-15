Cancel
Stocks set for cautious open on China, delta risks

By Andreea Papuc
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 16): Asian stocks are set for a steady start Monday as investors await key Chinese data to gauge how the delta virus strain is impacting the recovery from the pandemic. Futures fell in Japan and Australia but inched higher in Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts dipped. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar.

Jerome Powell
Afghanistan
Beijing, CN
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Tokyo, JP
China
Japan
Vietnam
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Will the U.S. risk war with China to defend Taiwan?

Communist China has been threatening for years to regain control of Taiwan by any means necessary. For some time, the Communists ruling the Chines mainland believed this might be accomplished without resort to military force, but they have been more aggressive since the ascendancy of Xi Jinping in 2012. Two...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks for Risk-Seeking Investors

Investing in growth stocks can deliver excellent returns. Investing in growth stocks also comes with risks, which manifest in varying forms. Investors have to decide if they are willing to take on extra risk for the potential of big gains. Investing in fast-growing companies can be risky. Often these are...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit seen continuing to be flat against US dollar next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): The ringgit is expected to trade between RM4.23 and RM4.24 against the US dollar next week with the market expected to be calmer after the country's latest political development, said Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim. On Friday, Istana Negara announced that the Yang...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settled Slightly Higher

Gold futures edged up marginally on Friday even as the dollar continued to find some support amid Fed taper talks. Surging coronavirus cases, and geopolitical concerns following the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken control, prompted investors to lean towards the safe-haven commodity. The dollar index, which rose...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

On Virus Fears, Global Stocks Rebound, but End the Week Lower.

On Virus Fears, Global Stocks Rebound, but End the Week Lower. After a week in which traders processed worries about the fast-spreading Covid-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper intentions, and China’s regulatory crackdown, European and US stocks rebounded on Friday. Asian markets, on the other hand, continued to decline,...
Economyactionforex.com

Sentiments Deteriorated on Delta, China and Fed Tapering

Overall market sentiments deteriorated notably last week, with concerns over the swift spread of Delta variant and return to lockdowns, Fed’s tapering and slowdown in China. A softening tone from a Fed hawk on tapering gave sentiment a late lift, but it remained to bee seen if that could last. Dollar ended as the strongest one, followed by Swiss Franc and Yen. But the three winners were actually very close with respect pairs staying in range only.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong exchange to launch MSCI China A share futures in October

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Aug 20): The Hong Kong exchange operator said it would launch its first derivatives product based on onshore Chinese shares, which its partner, index provider MSCI, said would help resolve a major issue for international institutions investing in China. The new futures contract, to be launched in October,...
Businessinvesting.com

Markets, U.S. Dollar Shrug FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes were supposed to be dovish but markets cant shake off St Louis Fed's Bulllard's remarks about an ultra rapid taper (see Tweets below). The loudest voices at the FOMC are calling for a near-term taper but the FOMC Minutes indicated that the core of the Fed wants to see more data. Weak outlook from broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) did not help either. Despite a dollar dip on the data, it stormed back in Asian trading and increasingly threatens a run on stops as multi-month levels give way. US initial jobless claims add a further risk. Tuesday's Premium trade of shorting NASDAQ at 15000 deepens further in the money. NZD/USD long was stopped out at 6840.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Delta, Fed, China Jolt Recovery Rally

Equity markets were mixed in Asian trade Friday with fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's ongoing regulatory crackdown taking the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally. Investors have for more than a year sent valuations surging on the back...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade

FOMC minutes point to taper momentum at the July meeting. Markets await possible clarification in Fed policy from this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Modest safety trade raises USD/JPY despite falling Treasury yields. Global risk-aversion moving currency markets to the US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees USD/JPY gains out to one...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China eyes pushing US IPO-bound firms to hand over data control, say sources

HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Aug 20): Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want US stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing's unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms. The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms,...
WorldHouston Chronicle

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.

