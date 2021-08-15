Hades Now Available on Xbox and Playstation Consoles
The well-anticipated smash indie hit from Supergiant Games, Hades, is finally available on Xbox and PlayStation stores for their respective consoles. The game went live on August 13th and is free to download for Xbox GamePass subscribers. For PS5 and Xbox Series owners, a next-gen version is also available. The title made its mark on the game industry last year, seemingly coming out of nowhere to overtake AAA games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Ghost of Tsushima. Second to only The Last of Us Part 2, Hades accumulated over 61 Game of the Year awards from Gaming outlets.www.keengamer.com
