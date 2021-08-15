Hades Now Available on Xbox and Playstation Consoles

Hades’ legacy continues. The award-winning video game from Supergiant Games, considered to be Game of the Year (GOTY) by TIME magazine, the DICE Awards or the BAFTA awards, among others, arrives in Spain in physical format in its versions for PlayStation Y Xbox. The roguelike has the support of Private Division for the publication of a physical edition with box and disc that also brings additional incentives in the form of extras. Available in stores from this Friday August 13. It is also its general debut on PlayStation, since in the past it was not available in digital either.