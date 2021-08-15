Cancel
NHL

Senators Notes: RFAs, Brannstrom, Strome

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many teams have been active in re-signing their restricted free agents, the Senators still have a lot of work to do on that front. They have a total of six RFAs in need of new deals, headlined by winger Brady Tkachuk. Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch notes that Ottawa has exchanged several different term and salary ideas with Tkachuk’s camp which suggests they’re not necessarily fixated on working out only a short-term or long-term deal. Matthew Tkachuk’s three-year, $21MM pact has long been speculated as a possible price tag for a bridge deal while one that buys out some UFA eligibility would be more expensive than that.

