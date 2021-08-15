Senators Notes: RFAs, Brannstrom, Strome

With the UFA market slowing down, the majority of the top news of the week came from the RFA side as players managed to avoid getting to an arbitration hearing. Big Money For Goalies: Monday was a good day for goaltenders. First, Flyers netminder Carter Hart signed a three-year, $11.937MM contract, a payday that certainly reflected his performance over his first two years in the NHL over his struggles in 2020-21 that saw him post a 3.67 GAA with a .877 SV% in 27 games. Later that day, Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin landed a bigger deal, a record-breaking one even as his four-year, $22.6MM contract is the richest payday for a goalie coming off his first contract. Shesterkin has just 47 career NHL contests under his belt but has long been viewed as New York’s goalie of the future. With this deal, he’s certainly the goalie of the present as well. Shesterkin’s contract bought out two years of UFA eligibility while Hart will be RFA-eligible one final time in 2024.