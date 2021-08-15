‘If I have to, I’ll preach with a mask on’: Church reinstates masks

With the Delta variant leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, religious establishments like Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church are taking steps to keep their parishioners healthy.

“We're distancing, we're having folks mask, we're limiting our singing,” said Rev. Matthew Falco. “Just in an attempt to try to keep one another safe.”

During his sermon Sunday, Falco empathized with those in his congregation who may be growing tired of adhering to mitigation measures.

“This is certainly not what we hoped for, is it?” Falco said, addressing his congregation. “As far as this pandemic is concerned.”

Falco said he understands if people are distressed, a feeling he shares—especially because the church just reopened for in-person services in May.

“Of course that's going to be frustrating, but we also are hopeful,” Falco said. “We're also holding on to the sense that we can, if we work together, bring this to an end.”

Falco did not rule out the possibility that in-person services could be scaled back, suggesting that those decisions will be dependent on the behavior of the virus.

"We're gonna be nimble,” Falco said. “That's what I think the church should be. It should respond to the situation that it's in at any given moment. So, some of the decisions we made today to keep people safe were made this morning.”

Falco added that he will continue to do his part to make sure people who enter the church are safe.

“If I have to preach with a mask on,” he said. “I’ll preach with a mask on.”