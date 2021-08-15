Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Jemez Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA, NORTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM MDT At 527 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a several strong thunderstorms about 7 miles north of Espanola, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Espanola, Chimayo, Cuartelez, Rio Chiquito, Sombrillo, La Puebla, Abiquiu, Santa Cruz, Velarde and Santa Clara Pueblo. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 337 and 348. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH