Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Richmond; Hanover; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Hanover County in central Virginia Central Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching the city of Richmond and surrounding areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing additional flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Richmond, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Downtown Richmond, Mechanicsville, Highland Springs, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, East Highland Park, Lakeside, Laurel, Glen Allen, Chamberlayne, Montrose, Solomons Store, Greendale, Dumbarton, Richmond Heights and Fair Oaks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

