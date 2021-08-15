Cancel
Calhoun County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Inland Calhoun; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun and east central Victoria Counties through 700 PM CDT At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Placedo, or 7 miles northwest of Port Lavaca, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port Lavaca. This includes US Highway 87 between mile markers 826 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

