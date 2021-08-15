Cancel
Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools open Tuesday

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
Leon County Schools will be open Tuesday after closing Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred.

Leon County Schools will be closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred.

LCS released the following statement:

This morning when we woke up our region was in the clear from immediate impact from Tropical Storm Fred. However, as we all know, these things can change rapidly. Late this evening the National Weather Service extended the official Tropical Storm Warning to include Leon County. As a result we are closing all schools and district offices for tomorrow Monday, August 16

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

