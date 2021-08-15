Leon County Schools open Tuesday

Leon County Schools will be open Tuesday after closing Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred.

LCS released the following statement:

This morning when we woke up our region was in the clear from immediate impact from Tropical Storm Fred. However, as we all know, these things can change rapidly. Late this evening the National Weather Service extended the official Tropical Storm Warning to include Leon County. As a result we are closing all schools and district offices for tomorrow Monday, August 16

