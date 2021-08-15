Where do the Oklahoma Sooners rank over the last 20 years?

Cancel
By Jay Attal
Since Bob Stoops took over the Oklahoma Sooners in 1999, hit set the program on a path to be one of the most successful college football teams in the country during his tenure. Since the turn of the millennium, few programs have had more or as much success as the Oklahoma Sooners have during the Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley eras.

John La Fleur of Athlon Sports tabbed Oklahoma as the nation’s fourth-best program since 2001 on his top 10 FBS list. To generate this ranking, La Fleur used a list of criteria that included the following:

  • The number of championships (divisional, conference, and BCS/CFP national titles).
  • Final records of their seasons (undefeated, 10-plus wins, and above .500).
  • Records versus FBS and Power 5 opponents.
  • Records in bowls, BCS/New Year’s Six bowls, and overall.

La Fleur placed the Sooners in the upper echelon for two reasons; conference championships and overall win percentage.

The Sooners have hoisted 13 Big 12 trophies since 2001 (no other program boasts more than three). Oklahoma has never recorded a losing conference record and is the only team in the FBS with at least eight wins since the turn of the century. It boasts 16 seasons of 10+ wins in that same time frame, a total that leads the Big 12 by an insurmountable margin.

While OU’s national championship in 2000 falls just outside the list criteria, the Sooners’ stranglehold over the Big 12, and an overall win percentage of (.805), lifted the Sooners past programs such as Clemson (ranked fifth) and Georgia (ranked ninth). Those two schools have more recent postseason success.

Dominance over the conference has gifted Oklahoma plenty of postseason opportunities over the last 20 years. However, the inability to turn playoff appearances into wins prevents the Sooners from climbing higher on La Fleur’s list.

However, the Sooners have consistently flopped when the national spotlight is on them. After winning the BCS national championship in 2000, they went 0-3 in their next three title game appearances. More recently, OU is 0-4 in the College Football Playoff. Going back to the 2001 season, the Sooners are 5-9 in BCS/New Year’s Six games and 9-11 in all bowls. – LaFleur

The 2021 season provides Oklahoma a chance to snap its streak of early playoff exits. As usual, the Sooners roll into the season with a dynamic offense of explosive playmakers. But this time, they also bring a deeper, more talented defense with them. A defense that could be the difference-maker next January.

Here’s a complete look at the Athlon Sports’ Top 10 list:

