Become an FT subscriber to read:

 6 days ago

UK recruitment soars amid warnings of staff shortages. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

Q2 flows show European ETF investors rediscovered the value factor

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Flows into European exchange traded funds fell in the second quarter but this should be seen in the context of two extremely strong previous quarters. Value funds performed well, but some of the...
Economyfinchannel.com

Innovate UK Support Boosts Jobs and R&D Spend for AI sector

The FINANCIAL — Ipsos MORI study finds Innovate UK grant support has created jobs and new opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) across the UK, UKRI notes. Support by Innovate UK for the burgeoning AI sector has boosted the number of jobs by over 1,100 and has seen grant funding of £323 million matched by £202 million of private investment.
MarketsFinancial Times

Financial Times

The Afghan economy in charts: what has changed in two decades?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
BusinessFinancial Times

Is the pandemic an economic cul-de-sac?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US Inflation news. This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Good morning. The Fed minutes were dull, so I ignored them....
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
WorldTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldFinancial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: Ohm’s Law, ‘Mad Men’ and Northern Ireland Troubles

Our ‘Round on the Links’ quiz tests your ability to draw connections. Thinking caps on!. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Life & Arts news. All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
Worldjust-auto.com

Logistics UK Van Briefings now free to attend

Logistics UK says its Van Operational Briefings 2021 will now be free to attend, to ensure as many operators as possible have access to information. The briefings will provide information on compliance and operating standards and will share insights into driver welfare, alternative fuels, navigating changed road space and operators’ obligations regarding vehicle safety defects and recalls.
Financial Times

FT Weekend Magazine Crossword Number 553

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Crossword news. FT.com also brings you the crossword from Monday to Saturday as well as the Weekend FT Polymath. ft.com/crossword.
PoliticsBBC

SNP and Greens agree new power-sharing deal

The SNP and the Scottish Greens have agreed a new power-sharing partnership at Holyrood, the BBC has learned. The deal would take the Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK. It would also give the Scottish government a majority to pass legislation including a new independence...
PoliticsBBC

SNP-Greens deal pledges indyref2 within five years

The SNP and Scottish Greens have published details of their new power sharing arrangement. The deal will take the Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK. It includes a commitment to hold a referendum on Scottish independence within the next five years, and preferably by the end of 2023.

