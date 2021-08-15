JJ Redick reveals title-chase plan for 2021-22 NBA season

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Old Man and The Three, the former Blue Devil addressed his immediate free agency plans for the upcoming year and when he might look to join his next NBA roster. “Just taking my time,” said JJ Redick. “I feel no rush to make any sort of decision on next season. And I felt that way when the season ended, and I feel that way now. My focus right now is just hanging with my family and enjoying the offseason. And we’ll make a decision on next season—what team, what city, etc.—probably sometime in the next two or three months. But, you know, I would say, pretty much definitively, like, I won’t be in a training camp to start the season. That’s not gonna happen. So, you know, I’ll join a team at some point this season and finish the year and try to go get a chip. That’s the plan.”