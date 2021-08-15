Cancel
JJ Redick reveals title-chase plan for 2021-22 NBA season

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
JJ Redick knows very well he can still contribute to an NBA team, but he is in no rush to find a new home. In fact, he has no plans to look or sign with a franchise before the new campaign starts. In a recent episode of his The Old...

