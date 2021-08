Hundreds gather at the State Capitol for the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The unveiling ceremony took place Saturday, nearly nine months after the groundbreaking for the monument that pays tribute to families who have lost a loved one serving in the military. The four-segment black granite monument sits at the entrance of the Bicentennial Bridge and next to the Missouri Veterans Memorial. Over 200 people heard remarks from State Representative Dave Griffith, a key supporter of the monument, and keynote speaker Sandy Deraps, whose 19-year-old son, Leon Deraps, was killed while serving with the Marines in Iraq in 2006.