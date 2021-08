Peters started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. It looked like Peters' second-inning sac fly might hold up, but the Rangers' bullpen were unable to hold the 1-0 lead. Peters made his eighth consecutive start since the Rangers claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers earlier in the month. He has history with Texas manager Chris Woodward, who was in the Dodgers organization before taking over as the Rangers manager, and that history is apparently a positive one. Peters is 5-for-28 (.179) with two doubles, two RBI and 13 strikeouts during his eight-start run. With Eli White (elbow) on the injured list, Peters and Jason Martin are getting ample at-bats.