Every once-in-a-while an artist comes along whose artwork is so stunning that even an artist novice like myself wants to own it, its beauty is so captivating. Such is the artwork of Sujan Tamang of Nepal. Born in poverty in Nepal, the home of the world’s tallest mountain, Mt. Everest, Sujan didn’t even have clothes, and went to school naked until the age of 18. I know this is hard to believe, since most of us are used to a higher standard of living, but such is the plight of many Nepalese. Sujan’s poverty made him even more determined to work hard in the village fields of Nepal, and to further his education. From an early age he liked to draw and paint. In Nepal, art is a major course of study.