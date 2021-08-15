Cancel
Denver, CO

CDOT closes, quickly reopens I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after flash flood threat

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon again Sunday afternoon for about half an hour at 5 p.m. because of a flash flood threat.

Radar showed a few showers and storms in the area but the National Weather Service had not issued a flash flood advisory or warning for the area as of 5:15 p.m.

CDOT then lifted the closure at 5:25 p.m.

CDOT reopened the interstate through the canyon Saturday morning more than two weeks after it was shut down because of massive debris flows stemming from flash flooding on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Officials said on Friday they might have to close the interstate at times when flash flooding might occur. Crews this week installed more than 150 sacks filled with tons of soil on the northern side of the interstate at Blue Gulch, which saw the largest debris flows.

The interstate is restricted to one lane in that mile-long stretch through the Blue Gulch area.

CDOT did not give an estimated time of reopening for the interstate. Click here for current traffic conditions across the state.

