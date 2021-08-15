Photos That May Not Make Sense, But Definitely Made Us Laugh

G​​etting romantically involved with someone can go one of three ways. In the first way, you both like each other equally and life is dandy. In the second way, they like you more than you like them and it's awkward. Finally, in the third, you're the one who likes them more than they like you but, of course, since you're not a mind reader you're left feverishly searching for clues as to whether or not they feel the same way. Luckily, there are signs someone isn't interested in you that you can spot over text. Whether someone takes forever to respond to you or they’re short with their messages, dating experts say there are a few things you can glean via text message to find out if someone just isn’t feeling it.