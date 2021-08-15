Regrettable Cringeworthy Moments That Cannot Be Undone
The internet is full of cringe. Bronies. Neckbeards. Nice Guys. Gaslighting, gatekeeping girlbosses. Karens. Everywhere you turn, there's evidence that humans are by far the cringiest species on the planet. And why do we actively seek examples of this depravity? Why must we look? It's not unlike the despicable urge to rubberneck at an accident. I think we all know the answer: we're the cringe ones. We're not afraid to admit it. If you're brave enough to embrace the cringe, keep scrolling.cheezburger.com
