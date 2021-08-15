Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

After being closed for a week due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mecklenburg County courthouse to reopen Aug. 16

WCNC
WCNC
After a COVID-19 outbreak among staff forced the Mecklenburg County courthouse to close for a full week , they will now reopen on Aug.16.

The courthouse will be open under modified restrictions. They are asking those who do not have to appear in person to use email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

The operating hours for the Clerk of Superior Court will be Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Those wanting access to public records will have to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The complete modifications are provided below:

Everyone who enters the courthouse will be required to wear a mask.

WCNC

