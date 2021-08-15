Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

Plumas County man facing child endangerment charge after boy, 4, shot in stomach

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHoZp_0bSaZuud00

A Plumas County man was arrested for child endangerment after a 4-year-old boy suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home in Quincy around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The boy was first taken to the Plumas District Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Renown Medical Center in Reno. The condition of the young boy is unknown at this time.

Details of how the boy got hold of the weapon, or what kind of weapon it was, have not been released.

After investigating, deputies arrested Jason M. Gillam on a felony complaint of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm. Authorities did not say what Gillam’s relationship was to the child.

This case is still under investigation.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Police officer in critical condition following chase, shootout in Modesto

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Quincy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Quincy, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Child Endangerment#Renown Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy