What Did Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Have In Common With The Bucks, Pacers And Magic Last Season?

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VAQC_0bSaZqNj00

Kevin Durant had another outstanding season to add to his first ballot Hall of Fame resume.

The 32 year old averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

His season-high in points was 42, and he dropped that number on the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Magic @ Nets (January 16): Durant had 42 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He also shot 61.5% from the field and 62.% from the three-point range. The Nets beat the Magic 122-115 in Brooklyn, New York.

Nets @ Pacers (April 29): Durant had 42 points, three rebounds, ten assists and one steal. He shot 66.7% from the field and 50% from the three-point range. The Nets beat the Pacers 130-113 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nets @ Bucks (May 2): Durant had 42 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 48.5% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point range. The Nets lost 117-114 in Milwaukee.

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
