Colin Miller has become the forgotten man on the right side of the Sabres blueline. Fire up the way-back machine to 2019 and consider the moves the Sabres made from the trade deadline all the way through the summer to bolster the right side of their defense: The Sabres under Jason Botterill added Brandon Montour at the trade deadline, then they traded for Colin Miller after the draft, and supplemented the d-corps further with the trade for Henri Jokiharju in exchange for Alex Nylander. These three right-side defensemen were added to a blueline that already included righties Rasmus Ristolainen and Zach Bogosian.