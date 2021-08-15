Chicago Weather: Clear, another pleasant night Sunday
Clear, another pleasant night Sunday. Lows in the 50s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Monday : Great day. High: 81, Low: 63 Tuesday : Mild day. High: 86, Low: 65 Wednesday : Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84, Low: 68 Thursday : Warm, a few storms. High: 85, Low: 69 Friday : Humid, PM storms. High: 87, Low: 70 Saturday Morning rain High: 82, Low: 68 Sunday : A bit cooler. High: 80, Low: 61
