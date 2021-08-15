Cancel
49ers' Trey Lance to continue to be "mixed in" with first-team offense during practice

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will continue to be mixed into the first-team offense during practice, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Lance impressed in his preseason debut, connecting on 5 of 14 attempts for 128 yards and 1 touchdown. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shanahan said he hasn't defined for himself a threshold for Lance to reach where he would take over first-team reps at practice. Shanahan said "Just when I think it feels right when he seems ready when I think the team seems ready. I mean, we'll continue to mix him in there. But I don't plan on just doing that completely. But Trey, what he showed in that game is, you know, I wish I could have left them there longer. I know he enjoys playing and he's only been able to play one game in over a year, but I think it was good for him to get out. I think he started out good, got a little excited sometimes which he does. And you get a little excited, some of your technique and stuff you lose which will be fun to watch with him. Trey's a guy who's tough on himself and loves to correct things and since we've had him he's been very good at correcting mistakes." Jimmy Garoppolo, who started Saturday's preseason game, completed all 3 of his passes for 26 yards.

