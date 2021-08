ARCADIA, Wis. (KWNO)-Those attending Ashley for the Arts this weekend have the chance to take in some big-name concerts, arts and crafts, and the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are eligible and haven’t gotten the jab can get the vaccine from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shots are free and no appointments are necessary.