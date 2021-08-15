'Yellowstone' Fans Are Going Wild for a New Clip Shared Ahead of Season 4

As aspiring cowboy Tate Dutton on the hit television series “Yellowstone,” Brecken Merrill is making a name for himself in Hollywood. Merrill, who is 13-years-old, is the youngest of the “Yellowstone” cast and also one of its most talented. He’s been with the show since the beginning, making his first appearance in the show’s first season. “Yellowstone” fans have watched both Brecken and Tate grow up on screen through the Paramount Network series. A cowboy in training, Tate stands to inherit Yellowstone Ranch one day. His grandfather, family patriarch John Dutton, has already started teaching him how a cattle ranch should be run. His parents, Kayce and Monica Dutton, just recently moved into the ranch’s main house as John moves out. Part of the reason for their move was to have Tate closer to his family and also to begin learning the cattle ranching ropes. We expect that Brecken Merril’s Tate Dutton will have a big part in the upcoming fourth season.