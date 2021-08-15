Cancel
Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cheyenne and southwestern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado through 630 PM MDT At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Arriba, or 15 miles southwest of Flagler, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kit Carson County and northwestern Cheyenne County Counties in east central Colorado, including the following locations... Wild Horse and Aroya. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

