Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Washington A cluster of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin, east central Washington and central Clarke Counties through 630 PM CDT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Jackson, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Leroy and Whatley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
