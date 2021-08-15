Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Wilcox A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Monroe, northeastern Clarke and southwestern Wilcox Counties through 715 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Whatley, or 11 miles east of Grove Hill, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thomasville, Grove Hill, Whatley, Pine Hill, Fulton and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH