Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Park County through 630 PM MDT At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilkerson Pass, or 41 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake George, Guffey, Wilkerson Pass and Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH