Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Russell and northeastern Barton Counties through 715 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Dorrance, or 7 miles southwest of Wilson, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH