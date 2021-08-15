Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

British Embassy ‘spy’ poses at gates of Russian spy hub in Berlin

By Paul Sims
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

A BRITISH embassy worker arrested for allegedly selling secrets to Russia poses at the gates of their spy hub.

David Smith, who was detained last week, stands at the entrance to Vladimir Putin’s embassy in Berlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L74dU_0bSaYFGp00
The imposing building, with gold-trimmed gate, is on Unter Den Linden in the city centre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kB2m_0bSaYFGp00
Another snap, taken on a separate Russian-themed sight-seeing trip around Berlin, shows him next to a Soviet era tank

The imposing building, with gold-trimmed gate, is on Unter Den Linden in the city centre.

It is a three-minute walk from Britain’s base on Wilhelmstrasse, where he was later to get a job and is alleged to have spied for Russia.

Smith, 57, posted the picture — and scores more declaring his love for Moscow — on a social media site in 2014 using an alias.

Another snap, taken on a separate Russian-themed sight-seeing trip around Berlin, shows him next to a Soviet era tank.

His Ukrainian wife of nearly 20 years, Svetlana Makogonova, who has now vanished, was also pictured sitting on an artillery gun.

The former RAF serviceman also describes himself as “Anti Nato. Anti EU. Anti American”.

He wrote alongside another image: “I am a Scotsman living in Germany and this photo is in support of Donbass! F*** the European Union, GLORY NOVOROSSIYA, GLORY RUSSIA!!!”

Smith, being held at a German jail, faces ten years behind bars.

But the failure to find the treasure trove of pro-Russia material online is being seen as a major vetting lapse by security forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZERVv_0bSaYFGp00
His Ukrainian wife of nearly 20 years was snapped sitting on an artillery gun Credit: East2West

Comments / 1

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#British Embassy#Russian#British#Unter Den Linden#Wilhelmstrasse#Soviet#Ukrainian#Svetlana#Eu#American#Scotsman#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime

MADRID (AP) — The European Union’s top officials warned the Taliban on Saturday that the current conversations being held to secure the exit of as many Afghan evacuees as possible do not mean the bloc is prepared to recognize the new regime. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

UK, US sanction more Russians for Navalny poisoning

Britain and the United States sanctioned several Russian officials and entities on the first anniversary Friday of the near-fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which the West blames on Moscow. Those newly-targeted by Britain and the United States include alleged FSB operatives Alexey Alexandrov, Vladimir Panyaev and Ivan Vladimirovich Osipov. 
EuropePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany: British worker detained for alleged Russian spying

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as Davis S.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Scotland Yard 'working on Berlin spy investigation for months'

Metropolitan Police officers have been involved in the case of the British embassy employee arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia for "a number of months", Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said. On Wednesday, a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin was arrested on suspicion...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A Day in the Life of an 11-Year-Old Spy in 1939 Berlin

My book All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days is about an American graduate student who was a central figure in Berlin’s underground resistance during the Nazi regime. I conceived of the book as part biography, part espionage thriller, part scholarly detective story—a genre-straddling work of narrative nonfiction about an enigmatic woman who was nearly erased by history. Her name—Mildred Harnack—is obscure to many. My book draws on a spectrum of archival documents including declassified US intelligence files released under the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act, the letters she wrote between 1929 and 1942, and the letters, datebooks, diaries, memoirs, and testimonials that her friends and coconspirators left behind. When the Second World War broke out Mildred Harnack deepened her involvement in espionage, hoping to help the Allies defeat Hitler. In this excerpt, readers are introduced to her eleven-year-old courier, Don Heath Jr, the son of an American diplomat at the US Embassy in Berlin.
U.K.Telegraph

Berlin spy claim raises security fears over private sector involvement in UK embassies

When the British Embassy in Berlin was opened by the Queen in 2000, it was hailed as the future of Foreign Office missions around the world. Not only was the design modernist, a classical façade ripped away to show purple inner workings, it was the first British embassy to be built under a PFI partnership that left private companies owning and running the building.
WorldTelegraph

Alleged spy’s flat filled with Russian flags and Soviet military memorabilia

The British Embassy security guard arrested for spying has a large Russian flag in his living room as well as a collection of Soviet military caps. In the apartment of David Smith, 57, a shelf is filled with books in Russian alongside volumes of military history. A small communist East German flag is propped on the mantelpiece while a Russian naval shield lies on the desk.
WorldTelegraph

Embassy security fears after spy arrest

A security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of passing state secrets to Russia, prompting calls for an urgent review of the Government’s use of private contractors. Germany’s highest public prosecutor said a British national, named on Wednesday night as David Smith, 57,...
MilitaryTelegraph

Alleged Berlin spy is a former Royal Air Force airman

A British security guard accused of spying for Moscow is an ex-Royal Air Force airman who kept a giant Russian flag on display at his home, The Telegraph can disclose. Ministers were under pressure on Thursday night to explain how David Smith, 57, was given a job at the British Embassy in Berlin despite keeping a collection of Soviet memorabilia in plain sight along with objects linked to Moscow-backed rebels in Ukraine.
EuropeTelegraph

City of spies: how Berlin became the espionage capital of the world

The world had a Cold War flashback this week when it emerged that a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin had been arrested on charges of passing information to the Russians. The man, named as David Smith, 57, had been subject of a months-long joint investigation by MI5...
EuropeBBC

Berlin embassy arrest: A case of old-school spying?

The arrest of a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin is a reminder that old-fashioned spying has not gone out of fashion. Stories of betrayal, bribes and stolen documents make for racy tales with all the elements of spy fiction. But the truth is that nothing in the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy