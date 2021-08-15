Cancel
Premier League

Analysis: EPL teams to generate $1.4bn in sponsorship revenue

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish Premier League clubs will generate in excess of $1.4 billion (€1.19bn) from club partners and sponsors, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. Clothing and kit deals are the largest driver of revenue, followed by deals with financial services companies and gambling and gaming firms, which highlight the growing influence of cryptocurrency firms on the soccer sponsorship landscape.

