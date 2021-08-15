Analysis: EPL teams to generate $1.4bn in sponsorship revenue

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) is engaged in multiple epigenetic projects based on company’s proprietary Nu.QTM platform that has developed numerous blood-based clinical assays. The beta launch of Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test is currently generating revenue, and management is in active discussions with a ranger of smaller and several large companies in the veterinarian products and services space in order to secure licensing arrangement(s) for Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for cancer detection in canines. The beta launch has created a high level of interest for the licensing and distribution of the product. Management anticipates entering into a distribution licensing arrangement in the second half of 2021 with revenues being generated in 2022, which may come from up-front payments and/or the achievement of certain commercial milestones. There is a possibility that an upfront payment could be booked in 2021. The Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test positioned as a part of an annual wellness test on dogs over seven years old and also on canine breeds predisposed to cancer at ages as early as four years old.