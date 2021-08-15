Cancel
Would you let a robot lawyer defend you?

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould your next lawyer be a robot? It sounds far fetched, but artificial intelligence (AI) software systems - computer programs that can update and "think" by themselves - are increasingly being used by the legal community. Joshua Browder describes his app DoNotPay as "the world's first robot lawyer". It helps...

