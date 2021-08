Hearing from some "fairly reliable" source (parent of well known player) about what you mentioned regarding Shaw's mom not so warm with Dabo But really two different things I am hearing, one is that it is from personal interaction but mostly that the issue is UNC coaches (as they did with some DB recruits that back-fired on them) just really doing some serious negative recruiting. I mean obviously negative recruiting occurs everywhere but hearing they basically hammering away about Dabo and the stuff the media they attacked him on last summer. (slow to react to race stuff, not about college bring professionalized, on and on). Just hard to believe after meeting Dabo that stuff carries weight but lots of different view points our there for sure.