How do couples handle awkward chats about money?

Ahh, first dates. Questions about siblings and favorite drinks interspersed with awkward silences and anxiety. But as uncomfortable as it can be to meet a prospective partner for the first time, it’s unavoidable when it comes to finding your person. To make the experience as painless as possible, we turned to Susan Trombetti, relationship expert and owner of Exclusive Matchmaking in Washington, D.C. “As a matchmaker, when it comes to first date questions, in theory, I hate them because it's not an interview but always turns into one,” she tells us. But because they’re a necessary evil, she has some tips for breaking the ice. “All questions asked should be flirty in nature that allow for witty banter, fun, and nostalgia,” she suggests. “You’re aiming to bring up good feelings that penetrate the facade of who they are now and rock their emotions a bit off kilter to get a glimpse of the real person sitting across from them.” Without further ado, five questions to ask on a first date and two to avoid.