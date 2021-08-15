Cancel
Why Panthers legend Steve Smith would make a great coach

Cover picture for the articleCould former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith go down the coaching route somewhere down the line?. For all the activity on the field during joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, there was a prominent sideshow that people simply couldn’t take their eyes off. Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith was in attendance for both days and had absolutely no trouble giving helpful pointers to Matt Rhule’s players when he saw something in particular during drills.

