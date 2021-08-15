Reviews are in: White Sox — and their replay system — need to sharpen up

Keuchel (8-6) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings to grab the win over Oakland on Monday. Keuchel survived a rocky second inning in which he allowed a home run, two walks and hit a batter, then watched the bullpen nail down the win with four scoreless innings. The left-hander had thrown just 79 pitches, but manager Tony La Russa, perhaps mindful of Keuchel's 11.77 ERA in the sixth inning, had Michael Kopech, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks finish up. The win was Keuchel's first in six starts since returning from the All-Star break. He'll lug a 5.13 second-half ERA into his next start, presumed to be Saturday on the road against the Rays.