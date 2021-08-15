Cancel
MLB

Reviews are in: White Sox — and their replay system — need to sharpen up

By Steve Greenberg
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
That means the manager, too. Upon further review, the Sox left not one but two likely successful replay challenges in the dirt Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Why “likely successful”? Because according to my state-of-the-art video equipment — a regular TV — both Cesar Hernandez in the first inning and Tim Anderson in the seventh were safe at first base on out calls the Sox didn’t challenge.

