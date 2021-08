Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Angels. Gurriel, who had entered the game for left fielder Corey Dickerson (back) in the fifth inning, took Raisel Iglesias deep to left field in the ninth inning to round out the scoring. It was the second straight game with a homer for Gurriel, who has put together a 5-for-9 stretch with five RBI over his last three contests. He'll continue to maintain regular at-bats going forward, particularly if Dickerson's injury keeps him out of the outfield/designated hitter rotation for any length of time.