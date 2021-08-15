A.J. Allmendinger wins chaotic inaugural race on Indianapolis road course for second career victory Featured

NASCAR road racing has continued to grow in popularity, and it will again be in the spotlight on Sunday during the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host this event, but for the first time it will be on the road course. Road specialists like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will look to pick up another win as the 2021 Verizon 200 starting grid tries to navigate this challenging 82-lap course that spans 200 miles. The green flag drops at the Indy Road Course at 1 p.m. ET.