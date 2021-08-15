Cancel
Motorsports

A.J. Allmendinger wins chaotic inaugural race on Indianapolis road course for second career victory Featured

By Jason Guth
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A.J. Allmendinger won the inaugural race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday. The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevy notched his second career victory -- and first since 2014 at Watkins Glen -- while also marking the first Cup Series victory for an organization making the jump to full-time competition at NASCAR's highest level next season.

