WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday, a local church came together with a non-profit organization to donate school supplies to schools in New Hanover and Pender Counties. Port City Community Church and communities in schools of the cape fear teamed up to hold a stuff the bus event at 3 of the church’s locations. People were able to drop off school supplies to one of the locations in Wilmington, Leland, and New Bern.