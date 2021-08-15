Move-in kick-starts fall 2021 semester for many ASU students
Sun Devil Nation came back to campus in force as first-year students began moving into residence halls on all four Arizona State University campuses. The fall 2021 semester is seeing the highest number ever of Sun Devil students in residence halls — approximately 16,000 students. The move-in for 2021 began Aug. 11 and continued through Aug. 15 for first-year students; upper-division students' move-in takes place Aug. 16–18.news.asu.edu
