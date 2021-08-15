Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Move-in kick-starts fall 2021 semester for many ASU students

asu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun Devil Nation came back to campus in force as first-year students began moving into residence halls on all four Arizona State University campuses. The fall 2021 semester is seeing the highest number ever of Sun Devil students in residence halls — approximately 16,000 students. The move-in for 2021 began Aug. 11 and continued through Aug. 15 for first-year students; upper-division students' move-in takes place Aug. 16–18.

news.asu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Asu Dining#Asu Welcome Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy