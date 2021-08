The San Francisco Giants will go against the Oakland Athletics in MLB action in Oakland Coliseum, CA, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). The Giants (78-43) claimed eight of their past 10 matches and are 3 games ahead of the Dodgers for baseball’s best record. San Francisco won 7-5 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday but lost 6-2 on Wednesday in the series finale. San Francisco lost the game after giving up 4 runs in the 12th inning. Tyler Chatwood bore the heat, allowing three runs on five hits in 2.0 innings.