A ‘frosty flip-flop winter’ is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk about weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about Henri which went from an out to sea storm to a very serious situation for the Northeast. On August 16th, tropical depression eight formed 135 miles away from Bermuda. Later that day, tropical depression eight strengthened into tropical storm Henri. The tropical storm moved around Bermuda and started to turn northward. Models originally had Henri staying offshore but this changed rapidly on August 20th as more models shifted west. Now, impacts are expected to be felt today throughout the Northeast. Main impacts will be wind, heavy rain, and storm surge. Breaking these impacts down for you. Right now, Long Island, Rhode Island, and Connecticut look to get the main impacts from Henri. Later today, the storm is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm. As a result, strong winds will be felt. One important factor to note is that the Northeast is not very familiar with tropical systems. Typically, we see the remnants and those can even cause quite a problem for the region. Many trees are likely to be downed and major power outages are expected across the Northeast. Aside from the wind, there comes the water. Henri is expected to crawl through the Northeast which leads to heavy rainfall and a flooding concern. Coastal flooding is another concern. Storm surge upwards of 3 to 5 feet is expected for some locations. For us in the Twin Tiers, we will really just see cloud cover and some moisture from Henri. The farther west Henri tracks, the higher our rain chances are.