Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Stoops names Will Levis as Kentucky's starting quarterback

Derrick
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats' starting quarterback over holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring, and Stoops said on media day that he wanted to “get it right than be in a hurry” in making a choice. He informed the QBs of his decision on Sunday before announcing in a virtual news conference.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy